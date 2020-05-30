e-paper
Two arrested for making fake e-pass in Kalyan

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 19:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Two people were arrested for making fake e-passes, medical certificate and other documents for private vehicles in Kalyan. Police seized 20 fake e-passes from them on Saturday.

Pramod Bhujbal, 38, the café owner, and his employee Padmakar Pawar, 32, were arrested. According to police, the accused started making fake e-passes when some people came to his cyber cafe and took prints of documents for e-pass.

The Khadakpada police personnel and the deputy police commissioner got suspicious when scrutinising documents of Ravichand Vaghari, who wanted to go to Gujarat, and started inquiring. Vaghari told the police that he paid ₹2,000 for the documents. They then laid a trap at the cyber cafe.

A senior police officer from Khadakpada police station said, “ We have seized the computer and are checking how many people they have issued passes to. We have registered a case under sections 468,471, 188 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.”

