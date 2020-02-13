Two arrested for murder of cab driver in Dadri

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 21:41 IST

Greater Noida:

Two men in their early thirties were arrested by Dadri police Wednesday night in connection with the murder of a cab driver late Tuesday night.

The suspects, identified as Rishi Chauhan, a native of Aligarh and Vishambar Naujheel, a native of Mathura, were held following an encounter with Dadri police. According to police, both of them were injured in the encounter.

“On Wednesday, an unidentified body of a man with a bullet injury was found in MU 2 sector in Dadri. He was identified as Pintu, a cab driver. A murder case was then registered at the Ddari police station,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, zone 3.

Police said the victim had been killed in a robbery bid and his vehicle and phone were stolen.

“A police team was formed. During a checking near the Kot canal bridge, police spotted a car coming from Ajayabpur village. When flagged to stop, the suspects fired at the police team and fled. They were intercepted in the jungles of Chakrasainpur village. In our retaliatory firing, Rishi and Vishambar were injured,” Singh said.

The two were taken to the district hospital for treatment while two of their accomplices managed to flee, police said.

“Rishi has a criminal history and had gone to jail for at least three murders and several robberies. The two absconding suspects also have a crime record. The stolen cab was recovered,” the DCP said.

He said the gang had been active for the past 6-7 years and mostly operated in Aligarh.

They had flagged down Pintu on February 11 night while he was on his way home and killed him for resisting robbery. The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.