Two arrested for threatening DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Oct 19, 2019

New Delhi: Delhi police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two women who had allegedly called Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal and threatened her of dire consequences on her crackdown on unauthorised spa centers in the Capital last month.

In a press statement, DCW said on September 20, Maliwal wrote a letter to the Delhi Police and also submitted audio clips and call recordings in which she had been threatened. On September 26, the DCW chief issued a notice to Delhi Police after which the latter filed a non cognizable report on October 1 but did not make any arrests, the statement said.

DCP (special cell) Anyesh Roy said following technical surveillance, his teams zeroed in on two women from west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. “The woman, aged 35 and 38, have confessed to have called DCW helpline on 181 and Maliwal’s husband, threatening her to stop her crackdown,” Roy said.

Reacting to the arrests, Maliwal said it is sad that the Delhi Police made arrests only after the DCW summoned them. “I strongly deny accepting any security or special treatment. However, wrongdoers must be punished so that they don’t do the same with anyone else. The DCW shall continue to fearlessly expose sex rackets within spa centers,” she said.

