Two arrested with fake currency

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 21:26 IST

Noida: Two men in their late twenties were arrested on Monday afternoon for allegedly trying to dupe a Delhi-based businessman using fake currency. Police recovered fake currency with a face value of ₹1.2 crore from them.

The suspects were identified as Rahul Singh and Khalid, residents of east Delhi.

According to the complainant, Rahul had approached his friend, a Delhi-based businessman, promising him a 50% returns on his investment.

“My friend on December 8 told me about the offer. Rahul also said he runs an NGO which offers the increased amount. I found it fishy and convinced my friend to go the police after which we filed the complaint,” Guddu Khan, the complainant, said.

Khan, a resident of Ghaziabad, runs a surveillance business. “Rahul called us to Noida Stadium on December 9 to give us the currency. We took a police team with us and found that the suspect had put one genuine note of ₹2,000 denomination on the top and bottom of each currency bundle with pieces of paper made to look like genuine currency sandwiched between them,” Khan said.

Based on his complaint, a case of cheating (Section 420) was registered against the accused at the Sector 24 police station.

“We are investigating since how long the duo has been working and how many people they have duped till date,” Ramphal Singh, station house officer, Sector 24 police station, said.

Police recovered 60 bundles from the suspects, to the face value of ₹1.2 crore. They were nabbed from near gate number 4 of the stadium around 2.40pm Monday.