Two Bathinda cops dismissed in extortion case

cities

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 01:05 IST

A sub-inspector (SI) and a constable posted in Bathinda, who were accused of extorting 2kg gold from a man, were dismissed from service.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said the termination orders were issued on Monday after the extorted gold items were recovered by the police. The SI, Khem Chand Prashar, was posted as Maur station house officer (SHO) while constable Avtar Singh was his security guard.

Prashar’s friend Anoop Grover was also arrested on Saturday after a case was registered under sections 384 (extortion), 365 (abduction), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Mohammad Rafiq of Nagaur district in Rajasthan.

It was alleged that Rafiq and his three friends were coming back from the Amritsar airport in a car on September 26 after receiving Imran who had returned from Dubai. Prashar stopped their vehicle near Behman Diwana village in the district.

Under the garb of checking goods in the complainant’s jeep, the accused cops took them to the Maur police station. The accused, including Grover, allegedly took three items studded with 2kg gold brought from Dubai by Imran.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 01:05 IST