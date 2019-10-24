e-paper
Two BJP ministers trailing in Pune district, with Cong, NCP leads in Purandhar, Maval

cities Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE : Two BJP ministers from Pune district were trailing behind their Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rivals in the early rounds of counting in Pune district.

BJP’s Pune district president and minister of state Bala Bhegade was trailing by 10,000 votes over NCP’s Sunil Shelke in Maval.

Vijay Shivtare, MLA of three terms and minister of state was also trailing by 4000 votes over his Congress rival Sanjay Jagtap in Purandhar.

In Baramati, while senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar took a clear lead of 18,000 votes as expected, senior NCP leader and former minister Dilip Walse Patil was also leading in Ambegaon. In Bhor constituency in Pune district, Congressman Sangrm Thopate scored a lead in the early rounds.

In the Indapur key constituency next to Baramati, former Congress MLA who was recently inducted by the BJP to challenge the Pawars, was leading by a marginal 600 votes at the end of the sixth round.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 10:18 IST

