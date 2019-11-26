Two booked for molesting a nurse at hospital

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:02 IST

Noida: Two persons were booked for allegedly molesting a staff nurse of a private hospital in Jewar on Saturday. The suspect was identified as Pawan, 25, and his accomplice is yet to be identified.

The complainant said Pawan had been following her over the last few days. “We live in the same area. I had ignored his advances initially. But he started tailing my scooter on his motorcycle every day when I travelled from home to work,” she said.

The woman said her husband is an army personnel and he is presently posted elsewhere on duty. “I live alone at my house. He had visited my house on Saturday and wanted to talk to me.I refused and left for hospital,” the complainant said.

The woman said Pawan and his accomplice soon visited the hospital and called her. “The suspect had started showing me some indecent videos on his mobile phone. When I objected to his behaviour, he molested me. I raised the alarm and the security personnel rushed to my help,” she said.

The two men fled the spot before the security personnel could catch them. The woman called on the police helpline number (100) and reported the matter.

Ajay Kumar Agarwal, station house officer, Jewar, said a case under Section 354 (assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.

“Based on her complaint, we have registered a case against the two persons. Investigation shows the woman’s husband has borrowed ₹2 lakh from Pawan’s father. The suspect said he had gone to the hospital to collect the money,” he said.

Agarwal said the suspect also has some WhatsApp conversations and call recordings with her husband regarding the loan. “We have designated a woman sub-inspector to investigate the matter from all angles,” he said.