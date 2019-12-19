Two booked for molesting colleague

cities

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 19:05 IST

Gurugram Two men have been booked for allegedly molesting a colleague, a 40-year-old woman, on her way home on Wednesday and threatening to post obscene pictures of her on social media.

No arrest has been made so far, but a case was filed on Wednesday night.

The police said the woman lives in Faridabad and works with a private company in the city. She said that the suspects have been harassing her at work for a while but she had been ignoring them.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she is unaware why they were doing so as one of them was a senior person, whose responsibilities were given to her due to his performance.

In the FIR, the woman said one of them stopped her on her way home on December 11 and threatened to post her pictures online. He is alleged to have touched her inappropriately and also threatened her life.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the woman had been working in the city for 10 years but never faced any issue until now. “It was only after she was promoted the suspects started harassing her and started passing lewd remarks about her,” he said.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 354 (molestation) 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the women’s police station (west).