Two booked for planning terror activities in Punjab

Updated: May 29, 2020 18:14 IST

Two men with links with the militant outfit Khalistan Liberation Force have been booked for planning “disruptive activities” in Punjab, the state special operation cell (SSOC) said on Friday.

While refusing to confirm their names or whether the duo has been arrested, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rakesh Kumar, on whose complaint the case was registered at the SSOC police station in Mohali, said, “The matter is under investigation and we cannot reveal any information at this moment.”

According to sources, the suspects are having contacts with Gursharanveer Singh, an “active member” of KLF.

The FIR, registered under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 18 (conspiracy) and 20 (being member of a terrorist outfit) of the Unlawful Activities Act, states that the duo also has links with smugglers to obtain consignments of arms and ammunition for targeted killing and to create terror in the state.