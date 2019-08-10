Two cases of cheating recorded in Pune

pune

Two cases of cheating were lodged at the Bund Garden and Alankar police stations on Friday.

In the case lodged at Bund Garden police station, a 43-year-old woman was duped of ₹60,000. According to the complaint, the accused was at the State Bank of India (SBI) automated teller machine(ATM) in Bund Garden, where the victim had gone to withdraw cash.

The accused offered to assist the victim, to which she agreed. Despite swiping her card and punching the code multiple times, she left after being unable to withdraw money. According to the complaint, after leaving the ATM, the victim received two messages on her phone (SMS) stating that ₹10,000 had been withdraw from her account, followed by a SMS stating that ₹40,000 had been transferred to an unknown account.

A first information report (FIR) in the matter has registered against unidentified persons. Assistant police inspector (API) AM Patil of the Bund Garden police station is investigating the case.

In the case filed at Alankar police station, a 46-year-old has been allegedly duped of ₹1 lakh via a fraudulent online transaction on June 5. According to the complaint, the victim wanted to sell his bike and uploaded relevant documents on an e-commerce website. The accused contacted the victim and expressed interest in purchasing the motorcycle.The accused stated that he would pay the victim an advance of ₹50,000 via Google Pay and sent him a link. On opening the link, ₹1 lakh was deducted from the victim’s account.

RR Tatkare, police inspector crime, Alankar police station is investigating the case.

