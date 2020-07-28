Two Covid-19 deaths in J&K take UT’s coronavirus toll count to 323

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 16:13 IST

Jammu: A 25-year-old man from Ramban district was among two people who died of Covid-19 infection in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the state’s coronavirus toll to 323 so far.

Former member of Parliament Dr Karan Singh expressed concern over the spike in Covid deaths in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Dara Singh, the medical superintendent of the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu, said the sample of the youngster from Suligam in Ramban was collected on July 15 and he tested positive subsequently. “He was admitted in the isolation ward of GMCH on July 21. The patient had co-morbidities such as spinal tuberculosis, jaundice and gluteal abcess for 10 months,” Dr Singh said.

He was put on ventilator on July 27 and died at 5.30am on Tuesday.

He is the first Covid-19 fatality in Ramban district.

A 60-year-old man from Budgam, who was admitted to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, on July 23 as a case of hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and community acquired pneumonia also succumbed to coronavirus at 8.15am on Tuesday.