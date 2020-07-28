e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two Covid-19 deaths in J&K take UT’s coronavirus toll count to 323

Two Covid-19 deaths in J&K take UT’s coronavirus toll count to 323

Both patients, including 25-year-old man from Ramban, had been hospitalised with co-morbidities

chandigarh Updated: Jul 28, 2020 16:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Swab samples being collected. The 25-year-old man from Suligam is the first Covid-19 fatality in Ramban district.
Swab samples being collected. The 25-year-old man from Suligam is the first Covid-19 fatality in Ramban district.(HT file photo)
         

Jammu: A 25-year-old man from Ramban district was among two people who died of Covid-19 infection in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the state’s coronavirus toll to 323 so far.

Former member of Parliament Dr Karan Singh expressed concern over the spike in Covid deaths in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Dara Singh, the medical superintendent of the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu, said the sample of the youngster from Suligam in Ramban was collected on July 15 and he tested positive subsequently. “He was admitted in the isolation ward of GMCH on July 21. The patient had co-morbidities such as spinal tuberculosis, jaundice and gluteal abcess for 10 months,” Dr Singh said.

He was put on ventilator on July 27 and died at 5.30am on Tuesday.

He is the first Covid-19 fatality in Ramban district.

A 60-year-old man from Budgam, who was admitted to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, on July 23 as a case of hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and community acquired pneumonia also succumbed to coronavirus at 8.15am on Tuesday.

top news
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate falls to 2.25%, recovery rate crosses 64%
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate falls to 2.25%, recovery rate crosses 64%
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
Aaditya Thackeray shares ‘good news’ on Mumbai’s Covid-19 situation
Aaditya Thackeray shares ‘good news’ on Mumbai’s Covid-19 situation
Owaisi alleges PM Modi will violate ‘constitutional oath’ by attending Ram Temple ceremony
Owaisi alleges PM Modi will violate ‘constitutional oath’ by attending Ram Temple ceremony
Stuart Broad becomes second England cricketer to 500 Test wickets
Stuart Broad becomes second England cricketer to 500 Test wickets
Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs
Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In