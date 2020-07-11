Two Covid-19 patients treated with plasma therapy recover in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 21:48 IST

A city hospital has been successful in treating two patients suffering from Covid-19 by using convalescent plasma therapy.

The first patient, a 72-year-old man from Pathankot was admitted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H), Ludhiana on June 20 with moderate symptoms and respiratory issues, while the second patient from Jalandhar was admitted to the hospital on June 21.

Both were suffering from comorbidities and were kept on ventilator support. After assessing their condition, the department decided to administer plasma therapy. The plasma was arranged from a Patiala-based donor through Government Medical College and Hospital.

“Their condition improved with the help of plasma therapy and supportive care,” said, Dr Bishav Mohan, member of Covid task force constituted by the state government.

While the first patient is set to be discharged from the hospital, the second patient is kept under observation, he added.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that the two patients undergoing treatment though plasma therapy have recovered. “The proposal for creating a plasma bank is in the pipeline. We have kept a log of patients who have recovered from Covid-19, and are eligible to donate plasma,” said Bagga.

He said that besides DMC&H, Christian Medical College and Hospital and SPS Hospital are also offering plasma therapy.

Dr Mohan said that the government has decided to set- up a state-level plasma bank in GMCH Patiala and have asked other districts to create a plasma bank. “I believe this would immensely help in the treatment of severely ill patients,” he said urging the cured patients to come forward and donate plasma.

He added that private charitable hospitals from across the state are working in collaboration with the government to create a network of plasma banks in the state.

Dr Rajesh Mahajan, professor at DMC&H said, “We have all the equipment (separator) in place and we are expecting that soon cured patients will come forward to donate plasma. However, not every Covid-19 positive patient could be a donor. There are certain protocols and mandatory tests following which the cured patients are eligible to donate plasma.”

Dr M Joseph John, head of the department of the clinical haematologist at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H), said, “In the present situation, plasma it is the only treatment available for Covid-19.”

Ludhiana’s first coronavirus patient to be administered convalescent plasma therapy was ACP Anil Kohli. However, the treatment failed and his condition had deteriorated, said Bagga.

What is plasma therapy

In plasma therapy, the antibody-rich plasma from a recovered patient is extracted and administered to a patient. The blood of a convalescent patient is rich in antibodies that are expected to help the critical patient recover. Those aged between 18 and 60 years and weighing not less than 50kg can also donate.