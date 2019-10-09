Two criminals arrested for faking truck robbery

cities

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:53 IST

Greater Noida: The police on Wednesday arrested two persons of a six-member gang involved in stealing diesel from tankers on highways and filing a fake truck robbery case to claim insurance in Greater Noida.

The arrested men were identified as Mursalim, a resident of Hapur, and his accomplice Salman from Bulandshahr. Four other gang members — Mukarram, Pervez, Arif and Bhoora — are on the run, the police said.

Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that on Tuesday, Salman had filed a complaint of truck robbery at Site V police station. “Salman alleged that some criminals had snatched his truck bearing registration number UP 37 AT 1450. He said that Pervez was behind the wheel when the incident took place,” Singh said.

A case of robbery was registered. “We interrogated Salman in connection with the robbery, but his statements were not coherent. He was frequently changing his statements and our suspicion turned on him,” the police officer said.

Salman broke down during interrogation and confessed to have filed a fake complaint. “He revealed that he had filed the complaint on the direction of truck owner Mursalim, who was into stealing fuel on highways,” Singh said.

Salman also revealed that Mursalim and four other gang members would be visiting Dasna toll plaza in a WagonR car on Wednesday morning. A police team conducted a raid. “Four criminals managed to escape while Mursalim was arrested from the spot. The police recovered a countrymade gun, two live cartridges and ₹3,000 from his possession,” Singh said.

During interrogation, Mursalim revealed that the gang members used to park the truck at eateries along the highways and expressways, and stole fuel from other tankers, sometimes in connivance with the tanker drivers. “We then would sell the fuel to unscrupulous buyers at cheap rates,” Mursalim told the police.

Singh said that the gang members had recently found that their activities were under surveillance. “Fearing arrest, they decided to dispose of the truck. Mursalim directed Salman to file a fake complaint of truck robbery to claim insurance,” he said. The police also seized WagonR car and two plastic drums used for stealing fuel, among other things.

The two arrested accused were produced in court and sent to judicial custody, said the police.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 23:53 IST