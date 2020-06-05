e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two days after PSA revocation, Shah Faesal under house arrest

Two days after PSA revocation, Shah Faesal under house arrest

A senior police officer said certain restrictions have been imposed on the former bureaucrat.

cities Updated: Jun 05, 2020 18:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Faesal was first detained at the Delhi airport on August 14, 2019.
Faesal was first detained at the Delhi airport on August 14, 2019.(HT Photo)
         

Two days after the revocation of Public Safety Act (PSA) against him, former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal is under house arrest.

Faesal, along with former minister Sartaj Madni and Mehbooba Mufti’s former political secretary Peer Manoor, were released after spending close to 10 months in detention on Wednesday, following the UT administration’s decision to revoke PSA against them.

After his release, Faesal went to his house in Ompora, Budgam, but was asked to move to his official residence in Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, where he has been put under house arrest with policemen guarding him. Some of Faesal’s close associates alleged that they were not allowed to meet him even after his ten-month detention.

The revocation orders of Shah Faesal and other two PDP leaders were signed by J&K home secretary Shaleen Kabra on Wednesday. PSA was first slapped on Faesal in February this year, which was extended for three months on 13 May. However, only after 20 days the former bureaucrat was released.

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, National Congress (NC) general secretary Ali Mohammad Sager and former J&K ministers Nayeem Akthar and Hilal Akbar Lone continue to be in detention. Former J&K chief ministers and NC leaders Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah were released earlier this year.

Faesal was first detained at the Delhi airport on August 14, 2019, and was sent back to Kashmir. In Srinagar, he was detained at the Centaur Hotel and later at the MLA hostel. Apart from him, several NC and PDP leaders had been put under house after their release from the MLA hostel.

A senior police officer said certain restrictions have been imposed on Faesal.

top news
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
‘An ugly joke’: CM Yogi Adityanath on Congress’ bus offer to ferry migrants
‘An ugly joke’: CM Yogi Adityanath on Congress’ bus offer to ferry migrants
‘Do not sully image’: JNU to teachers protesting against CAA amid Covid-19
‘Do not sully image’: JNU to teachers protesting against CAA amid Covid-19
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In