Two die in Bhiwandi, Thane accidents; drivers booked

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:37 IST

Two persons died in two separate accidents in Thane district on Saturday. In the first case, a 49-year-old man died at Kharegaon toll naka in Thane, while a 48-year-old died on the Mankoli Bridge in Bhiwandi in the second case. In both cases, the drivers have been booked.

Thane resident Shafiulla Sharif Hasan Molla was crossing the road at Kharegaon toll naka around 8.30pm, when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle. The Kalwa police booked the unidentified driver under the IPC and the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. Molla, who suffered face and head injuries, died on the spot.

In the second case, Bhagwan Yashwant Wagh and his 16-year-old son were on the way home when an autorickshaw dashed into their bike at Mankoli Bridge. According to police, both of them suffered injuries and Wagh died on the way to the hospital. The driver, who fled the spot, has been booked.