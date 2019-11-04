e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Two die in Bhiwandi, Thane accidents; drivers booked

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:37 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

 Two persons died in two separate accidents in Thane district on Saturday. In the first case, a 49-year-old man died at Kharegaon toll naka in Thane, while a 48-year-old died on the Mankoli Bridge in Bhiwandi in the second case. In both cases, the drivers have been booked.

Thane resident Shafiulla Sharif Hasan Molla was crossing the road at Kharegaon toll naka around 8.30pm, when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle. The Kalwa police booked the unidentified driver under the IPC and the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. Molla, who suffered face and head injuries, died on the spot.

In the second case, Bhagwan Yashwant Wagh and his 16-year-old son were on the way home when an autorickshaw dashed into their bike at Mankoli Bridge. According to police, both of them suffered injuries and Wagh died on the way to the hospital. The driver, who fled the spot, has been booked.

top news
Fadnavis likely to meet Shah in Delhi tomorrow amid Maharashtra stalemate
Fadnavis likely to meet Shah in Delhi tomorrow amid Maharashtra stalemate
Centre reviews pollution crisis; cabinet secy to monitor situation in Delhi-NCR daily
Centre reviews pollution crisis; cabinet secy to monitor situation in Delhi-NCR daily
Delhi lawyers to strike over Tis Hazari clash; get support from other states
Delhi lawyers to strike over Tis Hazari clash; get support from other states
NCP’s Ajit Pawar gets a message from Shiv Sena amid Maharashtra impasse
NCP’s Ajit Pawar gets a message from Shiv Sena amid Maharashtra impasse
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Isro develops sphere-shaped capsule for deep sea mission
Isro develops sphere-shaped capsule for deep sea mission
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs BangladeshRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities