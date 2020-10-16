e-paper
Two fall off Bhide bridge; search on

Two fall off Bhide bridge; search on

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 20:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: Two boys fell off Bhide bridge over Mula-Mutha river in Pune on Friday evening. Fire brigade officials are carrying out rescue work.

The missing duo has been identified as Om Timappa Tupghar (18) and Saurabh Suresh Kamble (20), both residents of Tadiwala road, according to fire brigade officials.

“There were taking photos when they slipped and fell. We are still looking for them,” said Sunil Naiknavare, fire officer who is heading the search operation.

The incident will be recorded at Deccan police station.

