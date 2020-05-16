Two families in Mumbra pelt stones at each other, injure cop

cities

Updated: May 16, 2020 00:16 IST

Two families, who are neighbours in Mumbra, fought over cats and started pelting stones at each other on Thursday night. When the police intervened, they pelted stones at them too. One police personnel sustained minor injuries. The Mumbra police have registered a case of riot against both the parties.

The incident took place at Famous Colony where Yasmin Khan, 42, lives on the third floor and Nasir Patel, 48, lives on the second floor. The Patels have cats which often enters other houses in the housing society. Khan and his brother had complained to the society secretary earlier about this.

On Thursday, both families started fighting over this issue again.

Assistant commissioner of police, S Ghosalkar, said, “Around 40 people had gathered and were pelting stones at each other. When the police teams reached there, the groups started pelting stones at them too. We have registered riot case against both the families. No one is arrested. One police officer suffered minor injury on his leg.”