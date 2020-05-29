e-paper
Two floors of Civic Centre building shut after two North corporation staffers test Covid-positive

Two floors of Civic Centre building shut after two North corporation staffers test Covid-positive

May 30, 2020
New Delhi: Two floors of the Civic Centre building were sealed after two employees of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation tested Covid-19 positive, a civic official said on Friday.

The Civic Centre, near Ramlila Ground in central Delhi, houses the headquarters of North and South Delhi civic bodies.

Ira Singhal, deputy commissioner and the North Corporation’s spokesperson said two employees tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday, and the 14th and 18th floors of the building were sealed on the same day. “The floors of the building were sealed to contain the virus spread. All employees on these floors have been advised to work from home for two days. These floors will be opened on Monday after being properly sanitised,” Singhal said.

Meanwhile, three more employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday tested Covid-19 positive, taking the total number of cases there recorded over the last three days to nine.

Over the last two months, a total of 12 cases have been reported from the NDMC. The administration sealed its Sansad Marg headquarters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajeev Sood, dean, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and RML hospital has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and has been admitted at Max hospital, Saket.

