Two foreigners hide cocaine worth ₹4cr in stomach, held

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:47 IST

In two separate cases, a Bolivian woman and a Brazilian man were recently arrested for allegedly smuggling cocaine, collectively worth ₹4 crore, into India through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The accused, both hailing from Addis Ababa, had allegedly swallowed the cocaine, which was stuffed into oval-shaped capsules.

Carola Bejarano, 24, was detained on February 8 when she landed in Mumbai from an Ethiopian airline flight. Based on suspicion, Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers sent Bejarano to Sir JJ Hospital for medical examination after taking the court’s permission. At the hospital, 72 capsules stuffed with high-quality cocaine, worth nearly ₹2.15 crore, was found from her stomach, after she was administered laxatives. She was arrested after being discharged on Thursday.

During interrogation, Bejarano admitted she carried out the crime on the direction of another Bolivian national for a commission of USD 3000 (approximately ₹21.4 lakh), an AIU officer said.

On February 10, 43-year-old Brazilian, Alexandre De Souza, was detained at CSMIA on his arrival from Addis Ababa via an Ethiopian airline flight. When he was admitted to Sir JJ hospital, 54 capsules, containing over 600 grams of high-quality cocaine, worth ₹1.83 crore, was found in his stomach. He told interrogators that a person from Sao Paulo, Brazil, had offered him a commission of $500 (₹35,700) for smuggling the drug.

“Both the foreigners had come to India on tourist visas. They come from poor financial background. Investigators are trying to collect information on the drug’s recipients in Mumbai,” said an AIU officer.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.