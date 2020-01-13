Two found dead on Khadki railway tracks

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 20:53 IST

PUNE: The bodies of two persons, including a man and a woman, were found on the tracks near Khadki railway station on Sunday morning by the railway police.

According to the police, the age of deceased are 23 years.

“We found her yesterday (Sunday) morning. She was taken to Sassoon General Hospital as it was nearest to Khadki station. We have buried her now,” said the woman’s mother.

The deceased’s mopeds were found near the water purification plant located on the station premises, according to the railway police.

“They were hit by the 7:20pm Pune-Lonavla local train. Their bodies were taken to Sassoon hospital and the viscera has been reserved. The doctors cite head injury with other multiple injuries due to the train hit as the cause of death,” said hawaldar S Kengale of Khadki outpost of Government Railway Police (GRP).

“According to the preliminary information, the two were involved with each other, but the woman was married to someone else and has a child. The woman had left her husband and was staying with her parents,” said a railway police station official on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, a police official said that the woman’s parents did not record a police statement and their house was found locked.

“The motorman has not recorded a statement yet, but he told us that he saw them jump in front of the train,” said Sunit Rathod of GRP Pune station. Their deaths have been recorded in an accidental death report by Pune GRP.