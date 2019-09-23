Two held for killing property dealer

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:37 IST

The accused planted the deceased’s cell phones on two trains to confuse investigators, but landed in STF’s net

Two of the three men, who allegedly killed a Santkabirnagar-based property dealer and dumped his body into the Indira Canal on September 7, were arrested by the UP STF on Monday.

“We have arrested one Subhash Kanauji and Somnath Solanki, natives of Santkabirnagar, for the murder of one Ram Gopal Tiwari,” said RN Mishra, SSP, STF.

He said the accused, along with one Suraj Singh, murdered Tiwari near Lucknow jail on September 7.

“The deceased’s phones were planted in two trains to make it difficult for investigators to solve the case. But, we managed to recover one of the phones. The location of the accused was also found to be near the crime spot,” said the SSP.

The officer added that the accused had invested in land worth Rs 5 crore, which they planned to sell to other investors.

However, Tripathi, also a resident of Santkabirnagar, instigated the investors alleging that the land was disputed. “The accused lodged a case under SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act against Tripathi. They later called him to Lucknow, saying they will withdraw the case, but murdered him,” said the SSP.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 23:37 IST