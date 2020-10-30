Two held for vehicle lifting in Ludhiana, 7 bikes recovered

cities

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:36 IST

The Focal Point police have arrested two accused for vehicle lifting and recovered seven motorcycles from their possession on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Ashu alias Rocky of Tajpur and Pawan Kumar of Rawat village of Meharban of Ludhiana.

Inspector Mohammad Jamil, Focal Point station house officer, said the accused was arrested from near Jamalpur T-point on a tip-off. Following the information provided by the accused during the questioning, six more motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

He added that the accused used to steal motorcycles from parking lots by using duplicate keys and then sell it further for money.

The duo was produced before the court on Friday and sent to police custody.