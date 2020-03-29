e-paper
Home / Cities / Two hospitals in Miraj sealed after NZ-returned docs violate home quarantine guidelines

Two hospitals in Miraj sealed after NZ-returned docs violate home quarantine guidelines

cities Updated: Mar 29, 2020 22:37 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Two private hospitals in Miraj, Sangli district, were sealed by the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

The hospitals were sealed two doctors operating in the hospitals, one in each, had returned to India from New Zealand and had subsequently not followed through with the 14-day home quarantine guideline set by the Maharashtra government.

The doctors, whose identities are being withheld at this point, are a paediatrician and a gynaecologist.

“We were informed that one of them had returned on March 8 and the other on March 10. We asked them and they co-operated willingly. One of them had home quarantine stamp,” said Smruti Patil, deputy commissioner.

The hospitals will now be closed for 14 days. Patients in the OPDs were referred to other hospitals.

“No patients from either hospital not showing any primary symptoms at the moment,” said deputy commissioner Patil.

The doctors have not being tested for Covid19 infection yet.

