e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two independent candidates file nominations for Baroda bypolls

Two independent candidates file nominations for Baroda bypolls

Ramesh Khatri and his son Dixit Khatri from Sonepat have submitted the hard copies of their documents in the office of Gohana sub-divisional magistrate-cum returning officer Ashish Kumar.

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 18:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
         

Two independent candidates, a father-son duo, filed nominations for the Baroda byelections on the first day on Friday.

Candidates Ramesh Khatri and his son Dixit Khatri from Sonepat have submitted the hard copies of their documents in the office of Gohana sub-divisional magistrate-cum returning officer Ashish Kumar.

The SDM said, “The candidates can file nominations online but will have to visit the office for submitting hard copies of documents. A candidate belonging to general category will have to deposit ₹10,000 for security deposit while the scheduled caste candidate will deposit ₹ 5,000.”

He said the nominations can be filed till October 16 and scrutiny of documents will be done on October 17. “Withdrawal of papers will be allowed by October 19 and polling be held on November 3. The counting of votes will take place on November10,” he added.

The seat was left vacant after the demise of Congress MLA Sri Krishan Hooda, who represented the rural seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019. The Indian National Lok Dal won the seat from 1977 to 2005.

The saffron party’s nominee has never won from the Baroda constituency since inception of Haryana. The constituency has 54 villages and nearly 50% voters belong to the Jat community.

In 2019 assembly polls, Congress nominee Sri Krishan Hooda had defeated wrestler-turned politician Yogeshwar Dutt by 4,840 votes.

top news
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
RR vs DC live: Royals win toss and opt to bowl against Capitals
RR vs DC live: Royals win toss and opt to bowl against Capitals
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Rajasthan temple priest tried to stop encroachment, burnt to death
Rajasthan temple priest tried to stop encroachment, burnt to death
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In