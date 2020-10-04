Two Jalandhar residents held for snatching, vehicle lifting

cities

Daresi police on Sunday arrested two Jalandhar residents for snatchings and vehicle lifting. The police have recovered a gold chain and parts of a motorcycle which they had stolen a few days ago from Phagwara.

The accused have been identified as Baljit Singh alias Rinku and Ashish Kumar, both residents of Goraya in Jalandhar.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, SHO at Daresi police station, said that the police have arrested the accused from the Daresi area following a tip-off.

He said that the accused on September 18 had snatched a gold chain from Gopal Krishan of Sekhewal road. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC was lodged against the accused following the complaint.

The SHO added that during questioning, the accused revealed that they used the stolen vehicles to commit snatching. They used to dismantle the stolen vehicle and sell the parts to scrap dealers.

The accused are already facing trial in two cases of snatching and assault.