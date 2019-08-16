Two JNUSU members served show-cause notices for taking part in protest

cities

At least two members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Students’ Union (JNUSU) have been given show-cause notices by the administration for participating in different protests.

On Tuesday, JNUSU president N Sai Balaji and general secretary Aejaz Ahmed Rather was served notices for protesting against the library advisory committee on February 13.

“This act is in violation of the Delhi High Court order,” the administration said in its notice. In 2017, the court had ordered that no demonstrations could be held within 100-metre periphery of the university’s administrative block.

“This is an act of indiscipline and misconduct,” the university said, asking them to explain by August 21 “why disciplinary action should not be initiated against” them.

“Protesting for the valid demands of students is not a crime,” Rather said adding that other JNUSU office bearers had received similar notices. “How can one be served with show cause notices for giving a written letter to open the reading hall and take back the fund cut?”

On August 9, Balaji was also served notice for pasting posters on the campus walls. In July, the students’ union had organised a mass poster-making and pasting drive on campus after the administration removed all posters and banners, citing the Delhi Defacement of Property Act, 2007.

“Instead of solving problems like fund cuts, the JNU administration turns these events into an opportunity for political hounding and harassing students,” Rather said.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court stayed the administration’s decision to take action against 48 of its teachers for participating in a protest in 2018. The administration had served charge sheets to these teachers last month.

