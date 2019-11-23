Two killed as car rams into tree in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:29 IST

Two persons were killed and three seriously injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree at Pathiyar in Nagrota Bagwan sub-division of Kangra district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as 37-year-old Vipin Kumar of Mohatli village and Anish Kumar, 21, of Hatwas village of the sub-division.

The injured—Kamal (35), Goldy (28) and Raj Kumar (37)—were admitted to the Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda, where there condition is stated to be stable.

Kangra senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vimukt Ranjan said the victims were returning after attending a marriage function at Dadh village.

“According to the eye-witnesses, the car was being driven at a high speed. Vipin, who was behind the wheel, lost control over the vehicle and rammed it into the tree,” he said.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Nagrota Bagwan police station and further investigations are on.

The bodies have been handed over to the families after conducting a postmortem, the SSP said.

WOMAN MURDERED IN KANGRA

A man, along with his parents, was arrested on charges of murder of his wife in Kuthed village of Jawali sub-division in Kangra district, police said on Saturday.

The victim, 32-year-old Usha Devi, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room. While the in-laws claimed that Devi had committed suicide, her parents alleged that she was murdered by the family.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s parents, a murder case was registered against the husband and his parents, who were arrested. Investigation is on, police said.