Two killed as truck rams into shop

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:21 IST

Two persons died and two others were severely injured as the mini-truck they were travelling in rammed into a roadside shop in Itaunja area of Lucknow during the wee hours of Monday.

Police said the incident occurred in Kundapur village on Palpur Sonikpur road when some goat sellers were returning to Sitapur from Lucknow’s Old City goat market in a mini truck around 4am.

The truck driver was reportedly sleepy and lost control over the vehicle at a sharp turn and rammed into the roadside shop. He fled leaving the truck on the spot, said cops.

The police registered an FIR against the truck driver on the complaint on one of the survivors, Mohd Raza, who luckily remained unhurt in the incident. The complaint was registered under charges of causing death and injury due to negligence, reckless driving and risking other lives by negligent act.

The complainant lost his son Riyaz, 18, and son-in-law Anwar, 35 while his two relatives Nadeem, 35 and Israr, 40, residents of Thangaon, Sitapur, were injured in the incident. Police said efforts were on to arrest the driver.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 22:21 IST