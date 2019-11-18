e-paper
Two killed, four injured in road mishap in Bijnor

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two children died and four of their kin were injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree on NH 74 near Kalakhedi railway crossing under Najibabad police station, Bijnor district, on Monday morning, police said. Three women and a child, who received grave injuries in the mishap, were rushed to a nearby health centre for treatment, they said.

Superintendent of police (rural) Vishwajeet Srivastava, said, “Rohit Agarwal’s family, hailing from Nagina, were returning from a wedding ceremony when the mishap happened. As the car reached the Kalakhedi railway crossing, the driver lost control and it rammed into a nearby tree. Two children, Aarohi Agarwal, 3, daughter of Ankush Agarwal, and Adhya Agarwal, 4, daughter of Rajat Agarwal, died on the spot while four others suffered serious injuries.”

Rohit’s wife, Rupal Agarwal and son, Vanshu Agarwal, wife of his cousin Rajat, Divya Agarwal and wife of his brother Ankush, Anupama Agarwal also suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors referred them to a hospital in Bijnor, the SP said.

Later, police stated the condition of the injured to be stable.

