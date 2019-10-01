Two killed in separate cases of hit-and-run

cities

Gurugram: Two persons have been killed in separate cases of hit-and-run in the district over the past two days. A 45-year-old man was killed on Monday after a truck allegedly hit the motorcycle he was riding on Sohna-Palwal road near Lakhuwas village in Sohna.

According to the police, Harsh Pal Singh, the victim, was a resident of west Kailash Puri in Palam, Delhi. He worked at a warehouse in Palwal.

The incident took place around 11am when the man was going to his office from Delhi. Bhim Singh, assistant sub-inspector, City Sohna police station, said, “The man was riding his motorcycle when the truck hit him. He died on the spot. The suspect is yet to be arrested. The police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at City Sohna police station on Monday.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit the motorcycle he was riding near National Security Guard (NSG) campus, Manesar, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Rahul, the victim, was a resident of Jatauli village in Pataudi. He worked at a private company in Sector 65.

The incident took place on Sunday evening while he was returning home after completing his shift.

Manoj Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, Manesar police station, said, “The man was riding his motorcycle near NSG campus when an unidentified vehicle hit him. The bystanders rushed him to Rockland hospital in IMT Manesar. He was later referred to Artemis hospital, Sector 51, where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on Monday. The suspect is yet to be arrested.”

The police said that the victim had sustained internal injuries. His body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination on Monday.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Manesar police station on Monday.

