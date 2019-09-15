Two killed in smash-up on Yamuna Expressway

cities

Sep 15, 2019

Agra : At least two people were killed and about 20 injured when an air-conditioned bus rammed into a truck on Agra-Noida Yamuna Expressway on Sunday. It is feared that the driver of the bus dozed over the wheel while driving in the wee hours. Six people who were seriously injured have been admitted to a hospital in Jewar.

There were about 45 passengers in the bus.

Superintendent of police (rural), Mathura Aditya Shukla said the accident took place at about 5 am on Sunday when the air conditioned bus was heading towards Delhi.

‘The bus rammed into a truck moving ahead, apparently because the bus driver may have been sleepy and could not see the truck. Twenty passengers in the bus were injured and were rushed for treatment. Six of them are reported to be in a serious condition,” Shukla said.

The bodies were sent for post mortem examination and police said efforts were on to identify the deceased. However, sources said the deceased were identified as Danish Ahmed from Lucknow and Mukesh Sharma from Bulandshahr.

Sep 15, 2019