Two LED screens stolen from govt school in Ludhiana

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:23 IST

Two LED screens worth ₹35,000 were stolen from the Government Primary School in Rania village in Ludhiana on Sunday.

A first information report (FIR) under Sections457 (lurking house-trespass by night, or house-breaking by night, in order to commit any offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in any building, tent or vessel, which building, tent or vessel is used as a human dwelling, or used for the custody of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Dehlon police station.

“Thieves entered the rooms through the windows and stole two LED screens from were installed two months back in two classrooms to teach e-content to 179 students enrolled in the school. Teachers were taking classes on rotation using the LED screens as the final exams are due after a month,” head teacher Paramjit Kaur.

While one screen was donated to the school by a villager, Kaur said she got the other installed by paying ₹15,000 from her own pocket.

Significantly, two LED screens, an LPG cylinder, a music system,and two computers have been stolen from the school in the past two years.

Kaur said primary schools are an easy target for thieves as no security guards or have been hired by the authorities.

Schools on target

Last year, several thefts were reported from various schools in the district. LPG cylinders were stolen from Government Primary School, Jarkhar, and Government Primary School, Bool, in July 2019.

In November, an LED screen was stolen from Government Primary School, Sangowal, after which the school authorities installed CCTV cameras.

Further,in August, gas bhattisused to prepare midday mealswere stolen from Government Senior Secondary School, Nurpur Bet