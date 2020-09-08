Two LIT staffers test +ve, office to remain closed today

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:00 IST

Panic gripped the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) office after two class IV employees tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The LIT office has been closed on Wednesday and is being sanitised.

As a precautionary measure, LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam had written to the district health department to conduct Covid-19 tests on the employees.

As per information, 48 staff members had undergone rapid antigen tests while samples of 28 staffers were collected for RTPCR test. The two employees, who tested positive, underwent rapid antigen tests. While one of the employees is deputed in drawing branch, the other works in the water supply department. Both were asymptomatic.

Balasubramaniam said,”The tests were conducted as a precautionary measure and two of the staff members have been tested positive. They have been placed under home isolation. The office has been closed on Wednesday and is being sanitised. The reports of samples sent for RTPCR tests will be out in 48 hours.”