Two Ludhiana men held with 3kg opium in Khanna

cities

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:35 IST

The Khanna police arrested two men with 3kg opium near Alour village on the Delhi-Ludhiana highway on Monday.

The duo was identified as Rajesh Kumar of New Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, and Rijwan of Makkar Colony, Giaspura, Ludhiana.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh said the police installed a check post on the highway following a tip-off. There, the cops stopped a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car coming from Mandi Gobindgarh.

On searching the car, the police recovered 3kg opium from it and impounded the vehicle.

During investigation, the accused revealed that they procured the opium from a man in Uttar Pradesh and were headed to Ludhiana to sell it among addicts, the SSP said.

Police have initiated an investigation to trace their network and retrieve their past criminal record.

A case under Sections 18, 25, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was lodged at the Khanna Sadar police station.