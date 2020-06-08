e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two masked men break into nine Baner shops, Rs 54,000 stolen

Two masked men break into nine Baner shops, Rs 54,000 stolen

cities Updated: Jun 08, 2020 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: Nine shops in Baner, Pune were broken into and cash worth Rs 54,000 was stolen by two masked men in the intervening night of June 6 and 7, 2020.

The two men arrived at the shopping complex on a two-wheeler motorbike and were dressed in raincoat, cap, gloves, while their faces were covered. The duo forced themselves into nine shops of a single complex by opening the shutter locks, and upon entry opening the cash counters.

“It is a complex of shops. There is CCTV coverage in the area. We have formed a team that is investigating the case,” said senior police inspector Anil Shewale of Chaturshringi police station.

The nine shops that were broken into include Ramesh mini market, Go colours, Sunshinde Hosiery, Allen Solly, Shoe express, Poonam collection, Asian paints, Baskin Robbins, and Gokul sweets.

Cash worth Rs 27,000 was stolen from Ramesh mini market.

A case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chaturshringi police station against the two. Police sub-inspector M Jadhav of Chaturshringi police station is investigating the case.

top news
Troop movements halt at 4 Ladakh standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halt at 4 Ladakh standoff points but defences are up deep inside
‘Huge problem’: Kejriwal tweets his critique of Lt Guv order on Covid-19 beds
‘Huge problem’: Kejriwal tweets his critique of Lt Guv order on Covid-19 beds
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress
‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
‘Biggest blow’: RSS body opposes pictorial warning on beedi packs by Centre
‘Biggest blow’: RSS body opposes pictorial warning on beedi packs by Centre
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In