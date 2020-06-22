Two men hurt as car rams into truck, divider

cities

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:17 IST

Two people suffered major injuries after their car rammed into a truck and then a divider in front of Bombay Dhaba near Bhiwandi on Mumbai Nasik Highway around 10am on Sunday. Both the injured, an MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) official and his driver, have been admitted to a hospital.

Narpoli police has filed a case of rash driving against the driver Prathamesh Kilje, 21.

The accident took place when the passenger, Sunilkumar Rahane, 36, was on his way from Kalyan to Mumbai for office work.

Assistant police inspector V Shirsat said, “Kilje was speeding and could not control the car and rammed into a truck and later a divider. The truck driver is uninjured, but Kilje and Rahane have sustained major injuries. Rahane was taken to the private hospital in Thane whereas Kilje, who had head injuries, is in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. We have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt), 338 (causing grievous hurt by doing any act rashly) of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.”