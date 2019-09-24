e-paper
Two men rob Ludhiana college student of bike, ₹3,000,phone

Victim said duo put a knife to his throat and robbed him

cities Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Giving lift to strangers cost dear to a college student who was robbed of his motorcycle, ₹3,000 in cash and mobile phone near Lohara here on Tuesday evening.

Victim Lovey, 22, said he is a student of BA final year, studying in Khalsa College. He had come to Lohara to meet a friend.

Lovey told the police that on reaching the southern bypass, two men ushered him to stop and asked for a lift till Lohara canal bridge. He agreed to give the duo a lift. However, on the way to the bridge, the accused asked him to stop.

When he stopped the motorcycle, the accused flashed a knife, and put it on his throat. The accused then thrashed him and fled away with his motorcycle, ₹3,000 in cash and his mobile phone. He had to borrow a mobile phone from a commuter and informed the police.

Inspector Ravinderpal Singh, the station house officer at police station in Daba said the police have been scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused. A case was registered and hunt is on to nab the accused, he said.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 22:55 IST

