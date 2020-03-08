Two men shoot at cop’s car on Mum-Ahd road

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:46 IST

Two unidentified men on Saturday allegedly fired at the vehicle of assistant police inspector Siddhawa Jaybhaye, while she was on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway at Virar. A bullet hit the car bonnet.

The cop attached with the local crime branch, Palghar, was in her car along with a constable. The bullet was fired while she was at an eatery near her Palghar home.

The cop had recently foiled a ₹200 crore bank account hacking bid by seven men at Nalasopara and had arrested the accused.

Vivek Sonwane, an inspector at the Virar police station, said, “The officer was near a hotel on the highway when two men arrived on a motorbike and fired a bullet, which hit the bonnet of the car and sped away. The vehicle was without a number plate.”

The men wore a mask and a black jacket. The search for the suspects is on, while we have registered a case against unknown persons under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3, 25 of the Arms Act. We are checking the nearby CCTV footage to identify the shooters, said the official.