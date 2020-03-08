e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Two men shoot at cop’s car on Mum-Ahd road

Two men shoot at cop’s car on Mum-Ahd road

cities Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:46 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Two unidentified men on Saturday allegedly fired at the vehicle of assistant police inspector Siddhawa Jaybhaye, while she was on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway at Virar. A bullet hit the car bonnet.

The cop attached with the local crime branch, Palghar, was in her car along with a constable. The bullet was fired while she was at an eatery near her Palghar home.

The cop had recently foiled a ₹200 crore bank account hacking bid by seven men at Nalasopara and had arrested the accused.

Vivek Sonwane, an inspector at the Virar police station, said, “The officer was near a hotel on the highway when two men arrived on a motorbike and fired a bullet, which hit the bonnet of the car and sped away. The vehicle was without a number plate.”

The men wore a mask and a black jacket. The search for the suspects is on, while we have registered a case against unknown persons under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3, 25 of the Arms Act. We are checking the nearby CCTV footage to identify the shooters, said the official.

top news
5 new Kerala infections take total toll of coronavirus cases in India to 39
5 new Kerala infections take total toll of coronavirus cases in India to 39
Bangladesh postpones events after detecting 3 coronavirus cases
Bangladesh postpones events after detecting 3 coronavirus cases
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities