Two mild tremors felt in Dahanu

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 01:11 IST

Two mild tremors were felt in Dahanu in the wee hours of Wednesday. No injuries or property damages were reported, confirmed Rahul Sarang, tehsildar, Dahanu.

The tremors started around 1.19am on Wednesday in Dhundalwadi, Amboli, Talote in Dahanu, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Noida. Though the intensity of the earthquake was not high and was recorded at 2.8 on Richter scale, people were scared as the area has experience several such tremors since November 2018.

Earlier on July 24, mild tremors of 3.1 magnitude were felt in the area as well as five different states of the country, said the official.