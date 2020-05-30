Two militants killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Kulgam district

cities

Updated: May 30, 2020 22:02 IST

Two militants were killed in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday after security forces launched a joint operation in the area.

The police have not revealed the identity of the militants however sources said that both the militants killed in the encounter were locals. Soon after the encounter began mobile internet was suspended in the district.

A senior police officer said that some parents had claimed the bodies and if they identify it, they will be allowed to participate in the funeral which is being held at an isolated place in Baramulla district. For more than a month, the bodies of local militants killed in encounters are not being given to their families and buried either in Ganderbal of Baramulla district due to restrictions imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

A J&K police spokesperson said that on the intervening night of May 29/30, a specific input was received by the police about the presence of militants hiding in Wanpora Khudwani village.

“Acting on this input a joint search operation was launched by Kulgam Police, 1RR, and CRPF. As search parties drew closer to the suspected house, hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party. The fire was effectively retaliated in which two unidentified militants were neutralised,” he said adding that incriminating material including arms and ammunition has been recovered from the site of encounter.

A case has been registered at Qaimoh police station and investigations taken up, the spokesperson said.

This is the second encounter in Kulgam district this week. On Monday, two militants were killed in an encounter in the Khurd-Hanjipora area of Manzgam.

Last week, two militants, including Hizb-ul-Mujahedeen divisional commander Junaid Sehrai, were killed in an encounter at Nawakadal in Srinagar, while over 12 houses were damaged in the encounter. Three civilians who got injured in the house collapse also died in the hospital due to burn injuries.

Since the lockdown, 39 militants and two militant associates have been killed while 24 security forces personnel, including two in ceasefire violations, were martyred.