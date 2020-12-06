e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two minor sisters from PoK inadvertently cross into Poonch

Two minor sisters from PoK inadvertently cross into Poonch

Officials said nothing incriminating was recovered from their possession and efforts are being made for their early repatriation.

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 20:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

Two minor sisters from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were detained early on Sunday after they inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said. “Laiba Zabair,17, and her younger sister Sana Zabair,13, of Abbasspur in Kahuta Tehsil of PoK, were noticed moving into this side by Indian troops deployed along the LoC in Poonch sector, defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said.

“Own troops deployed along the LoC, having detected the crossing, exercised complete restraint to prevent any harm to the teenagers,” he said, adding that the matter was taken up over hotline with the Pakistan Army and efforts are being made for their early repatriation. PTI

Poonch senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “Their mother had died some time ago and their step-mother did not treat them fairly. Therefore, they decided to leave home for Tattapani in PoK but mistakenly strayed into Indian side. They seem to be innocent.” Angral said nothing incriminating was recovered from their possession.

top news
CBI files fresh case against Unitech’s Sanjay Chandra, family in alleged multi-crore fraud
CBI files fresh case against Unitech’s Sanjay Chandra, family in alleged multi-crore fraud
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
Covid-19: How states are preparing for vaccination drive
Covid-19: How states are preparing for vaccination drive
Pune hospital starts Sputnik V phase two trials
Pune hospital starts Sputnik V phase two trials
Clashes mar outreach programmes of BJP, TMC in poll-bound Bengal
Clashes mar outreach programmes of BJP, TMC in poll-bound Bengal
Two Apple iPhones get extra scores after camera retest
Two Apple iPhones get extra scores after camera retest
‘Haste’: Pawar underlines why govt is facing outrage from farmers
‘Haste’: Pawar underlines why govt is facing outrage from farmers
Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted
Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In