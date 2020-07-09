e-paper
Home / Cities / Two minors booked for sodomising 12-year-old boy in Ludhiana

Two minors booked for sodomising 12-year-old boy in Ludhiana

The boy said that the minor boys took him to a field where they sodomised him and filmed the act

cities Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Two minors have been booked for allegedly sodomising a 12-year-old boy in Ludhiana and filming the act, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the minors sent the video to the boy’s father. The boy said that the minor boys took him to a field where they sodomised him and filmed the act. The investigating officer said that both the accused are also minors and the efforts are on to nab them.

A case under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the IT Act has been registered against the two minors.

