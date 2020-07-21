Two mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail inmates

cities

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 20:06 IST

A day after a head constable deputed at Ludhiana Central Jail was arrested for carrying narcotics into the premises, the staff has seized two mobile phones and 64 packets of tobacco from three inmates on Monday.

The police have been establishing a link between the head constable and inmates, as they suspect that the cop supplied tobacco and mobiles to them.

The accused have been identified as Harsimran Singh, Sunny and Suraj Kumar.

Assistant jail superintendent Shiv Kumar said that during special checking on Monday, they seized two mobile phones and 64 packets of tobacco from their possession. They have written to the police for lodging an FIR in the matter.

ASI Tajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 42, 45, 52A (1) of the Prisons Act has been registered against the accused. The accused will be brought on production warrant for questioning to know how they managed to procure the confiscated items in the prison.

On Sunday, during a special checking, the jail staff recovered eight packets of tobacco hidden in the cop’s shoes.