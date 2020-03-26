Two more of Sangli family test positive, 11 from same family

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:55 IST

PUNE Two more members of a family in Sangli have tested positive of Sars-Cov-2 caused by the Covid-19 (coronavirus), a health official of Sangli district in Maharashtra said on Thursday.

Four people from the same family who returned from a visit to Saudi Arabia had earlier tested positive, then followed by five from the same family, including a five-year-old girl.

The district’s civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Salunkhe confirmed the fresh cases.

“The two new cases include a 50-year-old maid and a 27-year-old family relative. Both are females. As of now 11 cases of Covid-19 are from the same family. Four members had travelled to Saudi Arabia and these two are their first contacts. All of them are stable and admitted to the district hospital in Miraj,” Dr Salunkhe said.