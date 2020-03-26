e-paper
Two more test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab, taking state count to 33

Two more test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab, taking state count to 33

Jalandhar locality sealed after elderly woman tests positive, undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana

cities Updated: Mar 26, 2020 13:11 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustantimes
         

JALANDHAR: An elderly woman from Nijatam Nagar in Jalandhar town is among two people who tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Punjab on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Union health ministry website, with the two new cases, the total count of Covid-19 patients has reached 33 in the state.

Jalandhar nodal officer Dr TPS Sandhu confirmed that the elderly woman had tested positive. She is undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana.

The lane to her house near Nakodar Chowk in Jalandhar has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure to check the spread of the infection.

The details of the second positive case are awaited.

So far, four people from Jalandhar district have tested positive for Covid-19. They include three members of a family from Phillaur.

Of the 33 Covid-19 cases reported in Punjab, a maximum of 18 are from SBS Nagar, five from Mohali, four from Jalandhar, three from Hoshiarpur, and one each from Ludhiana and Amritsar.

