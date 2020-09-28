Two nabbed after three back-to-back snatchings in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 01:05 IST

Four miscreants executed three snatchings on Kakowal road and in Shivpuri area on Sunday before they were finally overpowered by some passersby. Two of them were nabbed and handed over to the police while the other two managed to escape.

Complainant Kamaljit Singh, 36, of Kila Mohalla, who is a hosiery contractor, said that one of his labourers, Harish Kumar, was targeted by the snatchers near Shivpuri when he was returning after collecting Rs 5,000 cash. Kumar narrated the incident to him following which they returned to the area and saw the miscreants still lurking around.

Kamaljit proceeded to nab them but the miscreants assaulted him with an iron rod following which some passersby rushed to his rescue. They nabbed two of the accused and handed them over to the police but the other two fled the spot.

Kamaljit said that some cops and small-time political leaders were trying to influence him against lodging a police complaint.

Meanwhile, another labourer and a woman also approached the police, alleging that the accused had snatched mobile phones from them at Kakowal road and Jalebi Chowk.

Daresi station house officer, sub-inspector Davider Singh said an FIR will be registered after recording the statement of the victims.