Two nabbed for BSP leader’s murder in Uttar Pradesh

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:51 IST

New Delhi

Delhi Police on Friday arrested two men from east Delhi’s Jagatpuri who were wanted for the murder of BSP leader Haji Ahsan and his nephew Shadab in Uttar Pradesh’s Najibabad.

Ahsan and his nephew were killed on May 28. Ahsan was in-charge of BSP’s election campaign in Najibabad for the Lok Sabha polls. Police said that the two arrested men were carrying a cash reward of Rs 75,000 on their arrest.

The arrested men were idetified as Sehnawaj Ansari, 32, and Jabbar, 25, both residents of Najibabad in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.Two loaded pistols were seized from them.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) PS Kushwah said the police had information that Sehnawaj Ansari — the kingpin of Ansari gang that is active in UP — and his accomplice Jabbar were hiding in Delhi’s Jagatpuri.

“On Thursday we received specific information that Ansari and Jabbar would come near Jagatpuri traffic signal near Karkardooma court to meet one of their associates. Our teams laid a trap and the two men were asked to surrender. Seeing police teams the men whipped out their pistols and threatened to fire, but were overpowered,” Kushwah said.

The DCP said, while Ansari is leader of Ansari gang, Jabbar is the gang’s main sharpshooter.

“Ansari is involved in more than 20 cases of murder, robbery, assault, and extortion. Jabbar has been involved in 10-12 cases of murders and extortion. They have told us that for the past five months they were staying in different hotels and guest houses of Delhi, Ajmer, Mumbai and in other cities to avoid detection,” the officer said.

The DCP said the two men disclosed that they had a business rivalry with Haji Ahsan, who was into real estate. “On May 28, the duo — with their associates Danish Kanakpur and Danish Ubbanwala — attacked Ahsan and his nephew. Jabbar and Danish entered the BSP leader’s office and opened fire, killing Ahsan and his nephew o the spot,” he said.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 19:51 IST