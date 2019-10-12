e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

Two nabbed for BSP leader’s murder in Uttar Pradesh

cities Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:51 IST

Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

Delhi Police on Friday arrested two men from east Delhi’s Jagatpuri who were wanted for the murder of BSP leader Haji Ahsan and his nephew Shadab in Uttar Pradesh’s Najibabad.

Ahsan and his nephew were killed on May 28. Ahsan was in-charge of BSP’s election campaign in Najibabad for the Lok Sabha polls. Police said that the two arrested men were carrying a cash reward of Rs 75,000 on their arrest.

The arrested men were idetified as Sehnawaj Ansari, 32, and Jabbar, 25, both residents of Najibabad in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.Two loaded pistols were seized from them.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) PS Kushwah said the police had information that Sehnawaj Ansari — the kingpin of Ansari gang that is active in UP — and his accomplice Jabbar were hiding in Delhi’s Jagatpuri.

“On Thursday we received specific information that Ansari and Jabbar would come near Jagatpuri traffic signal near Karkardooma court to meet one of their associates. Our teams laid a trap and the two men were asked to surrender. Seeing police teams the men whipped out their pistols and threatened to fire, but were overpowered,” Kushwah said.

The DCP said, while Ansari is leader of Ansari gang, Jabbar is the gang’s main sharpshooter.

“Ansari is involved in more than 20 cases of murder, robbery, assault, and extortion. Jabbar has been involved in 10-12 cases of murders and extortion. They have told us that for the past five months they were staying in different hotels and guest houses of Delhi, Ajmer, Mumbai and in other cities to avoid detection,” the officer said.

The DCP said the two men disclosed that they had a business rivalry with Haji Ahsan, who was into real estate. “On May 28, the duo — with their associates Danish Kanakpur and Danish Ubbanwala — attacked Ahsan and his nephew. Jabbar and Danish entered the BSP leader’s office and opened fire, killing Ahsan and his nephew o the spot,” he said.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 19:51 IST

top news
Not Kashmir, Prez Xi spoke about Imran Khan visit. PM Modi listened
Not Kashmir, Prez Xi spoke about Imran Khan visit. PM Modi listened
At least 4 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Brooklyn
At least 4 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Brooklyn
8 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
8 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
A day after raids on ex-deputy CM of Karnataka, his aide commits suicide
A day after raids on ex-deputy CM of Karnataka, his aide commits suicide
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Five beautiful countries where Indians can enter visa-free
Five beautiful countries where Indians can enter visa-free
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities