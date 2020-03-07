Two Nabha new district jail wardens held for smuggling mobiles to inmates

cities

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:09 IST

Police have arrested two jail wardens employed at the New District Jail for allegedly smuggling mobile phones and other prohibited items into jail premises.

Acting on a tip-off, deputy superintendent of the jail frisked warden Varinder Kumar and recovered two mobile phones from him.

The jail authorities informed police to carry out further investigation. Nabha Sadar station house officer (SHO) Jai Inder Singh Randhawa said that during interrogation, the warden revealed the name of another warden, Tarandeep Singh, and confessed that they were smuggling mobile phones and other prohibited items to the jail inmates.

Police sources said that the accused used to sell talk time as well to the jail inmates.

Deputy superintendent of the jail Inderjit Singh Kahlon said that both the employees were on probation and it had been just a year since they had been recruited.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that Tarandeep hid mobile phones in the jail compound during his shift.

In the next shift, Varinder used to collect the phones and enter the jail. He was caught red-handed with the mobile phones on Saturday, Kahlon added.

Police have arrested both the wardens and booked them under Section 52A of the Prisons Act, the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused were presented before a local court which sent them to two-day police remand for further investigation. into the matter