e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Two Nabha new district jail wardens held for smuggling mobiles to inmates

Two Nabha new district jail wardens held for smuggling mobiles to inmates

Police sources said that the accused used to sell talk time as well to the jail inmates

cities Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Accused jail wardens in police custody in Nabha on Saturday.
Accused jail wardens in police custody in Nabha on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Police have arrested two jail wardens employed at the New District Jail for allegedly smuggling mobile phones and other prohibited items into jail premises.

Acting on a tip-off, deputy superintendent of the jail frisked warden Varinder Kumar and recovered two mobile phones from him.

The jail authorities informed police to carry out further investigation. Nabha Sadar station house officer (SHO) Jai Inder Singh Randhawa said that during interrogation, the warden revealed the name of another warden, Tarandeep Singh, and confessed that they were smuggling mobile phones and other prohibited items to the jail inmates.

Police sources said that the accused used to sell talk time as well to the jail inmates.

Deputy superintendent of the jail Inderjit Singh Kahlon said that both the employees were on probation and it had been just a year since they had been recruited.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that Tarandeep hid mobile phones in the jail compound during his shift.

In the next shift, Varinder used to collect the phones and enter the jail. He was caught red-handed with the mobile phones on Saturday, Kahlon added.

Police have arrested both the wardens and booked them under Section 52A of the Prisons Act, the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused were presented before a local court which sent them to two-day police remand for further investigation. into the matter

top news
Develop new proforma of cheque, Supreme Court urges RBI
Develop new proforma of cheque, Supreme Court urges RBI
Three more test positive in India for coronavirus, total confirmed cases 34
Three more test positive in India for coronavirus, total confirmed cases 34
‘Should I die’, KCR asks, declares he doesn’t have a birth certificate
‘Should I die’, KCR asks, declares he doesn’t have a birth certificate
Naveen Patnaik declares 4 names for Odisha RS polls, will need BJP’s help to win all
Naveen Patnaik declares 4 names for Odisha RS polls, will need BJP’s help to win all
Asianet News thanks Centre for revoking suspension and admitting ‘mistake’
Asianet News thanks Centre for revoking suspension and admitting ‘mistake’
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
‘I will be killed’, says BJP leader amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis
‘I will be killed’, says BJP leader amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis
Aur Batao: What it means to be a ‘female comic’? Kaneez, Prashasti, Supriya & Niveditha answer
Aur Batao: What it means to be a ‘female comic’? Kaneez, Prashasti, Supriya & Niveditha answer
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities