Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Jalandhar, taking district count to 27

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 16:48 IST

JALANDHAR: Two new coronavirus cases were reported from Jalandhar district on Thursday.

District nodal officer Dr TPS Sandhu said that with this, a total of 27 positive cases have been reported so far in the district, including two deaths and four patients who recovered. He said that reports of the 50 samples received on Thursday had tested negative.

The patients are close contacts of those who tested positive, including the husband of Kuljit Kaur of Shahkot area who died due to Covid-19 on April 9 and a relative of a 34-year-old Congress leader who is also a Covid-19 patient.

SECOND ONLY TO MOHALI

Jalandhar has reported the second highest positive cases in the state so far after Mohali, where 56 positive cases were reported till Wednesday.

In Punjab’s Doaba region, which lies between the Beas and Sutlej rivers, 55 Covid-19 positive cases, including two deaths, have been reported so far, including 27 in Jalandhar, 19 in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, seven in Hoshiarpur and two in Kapurthala.

Jalandhar is among eight districts of the state declared a hotspot (red zone) by the Union ministry of health and family welfare to intensify the fight against Covid-19. These districts, are among the 170 hotspots in the country.