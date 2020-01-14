Two new foot overbridges planned in G Noida

cities

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 19:50 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority Tuesday said it has decided to build a foot overbridge (FOB) between Sector 121 and 122, ahead of the Parthala roundabout, on Noida-Greater Noida West link road.

Also, a foot overbridge at Sector 142 on the Noida -Greater Noida Expressway will be extended to Sector 168 for pedestrian safety.

Currently, this FOB starts from Sector 142 Metro station and ends at the service lane of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on the other side. However, there is no facility for pedestrians to cross over the green belt from the service road to go towards the Sector 168, which is a thickly populated residential sector.

The move comes after residents demanded an FOB at the spot, as jaywalking was proving to be too risky.

The authority has issued a tender in order to hire a private agency to build these two FOBs on two busy roads. The budget for the Sector 121 FOB is ₹1.65 crore while that for the Sector 42 FOB is ₹2.03 crore.

Interested agencies can submit their applications by January 21, till 5pm, and bids will be opened on January 22, 2020, to finalise the technically eligible agencies.

“Sector 121 FOB will help pedestrians to cross over to the other side. A Metro station at this point is proposed as part of the 15km Noida-Greater Noida West Metro Link. In the future, this FOB will help Metro riders safely cross the road to the other side,” KK Aggarwal, general manager of the Noida authority, said.

Similarly, the FOB at Sector 142 will help the Metro riders to cross over the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and take them directly to Sector 168. The 29.7km Aqua Line passes through Sector 142 and goes towards Greater Noida.

“Those who use Sector 142 Metro station will be able to easily cross over the expressway using the FOB. Apart from Metro passengers, residents of sectors 137 and 142 and Sector 168 on the opposite side, as well as those of other nearby areas will also be able to use the facility,” Aggarwal said.

The authority aims to build 12 more FOBs at different locations. Currently, a total of 25 FOBs are functional across the city.